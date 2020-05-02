Philip F. Arcuri, Sr., Ret./UPD 1926 - 2020
UTICA - The family and our community mourns the loss of Mr. Philip F. Arcuri, Sr., Ret./UPD, age 93, who passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with his son and grandson by his side. His beloved wife Theresa and son Louie were waiting for him at the gates of heaven with open arms.
Born on July 11, 1926, Philip was the son of the late Joseph and Agata (Cardamone) Arcuri. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School Class of 1945. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. On September 17, 1949 Philip married the former Theresa Valente. Part of his heart went with Theresa when she passed on August 31, 2001. Phil dedicated his life to protect and serve his community when he was appointed to the Utica Police Department in 1952, working as a Patrolman for 37 years until his retirement in 1989. He was past president of the John E. Creedon PBA and also served as Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety under the Pawlinga Administration.
Philip is survived by his children and their spouses, Linda and Norman Doucette, Phyllis Ross (and the memory of his predeceased son-in-law, Donald Ross), and Philip F. Jr. and Carolyn Arcuri. Never forgotten and always in his heart was the memory of his son, Louis R. "Louie" Arcuri who preceded him on January 4, 2015. He will be remembered by his daughter-in-law, Donata Arcuri; his adored grandchildren, Larissa Sullivan, Samantha and Rick Elder; Julie and Kenny Clarke, Melissa and Ilmar Hogan; Philipo Blake Arcuri and Alex, and Isabella Taylor "Bella" Arcuri. He was overjoyed to know that his son and wife were expecting a child in October, who will join brothers Dylan, and Aiden. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Corey, and Makayia; Terri, and Kenny; Bailey, and Amelia; and Liam, and the anticipation of his sister Nora in August; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; longtime friends, Anthony and Marie Cucinotta; neighbors, the Cemer family who could never do enough for Phil; and Ben with whom he shared a lifetime of friendship. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Pasquale "Pat" and Mary Arcuri, John and MaryLouise Arcuri, and Dominick Joseph "Dick" and Olga Arcuri; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Violet Valente; and in-laws, Antoinette "Lolly" and Edward Vidoni.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, 648 Jay Street, Utica, NY 13501, or online at http://www.mountcarmelblessed sacrament.com. Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, services will be held intimately with immediate family only. During these isolated times in our lives, we ask that you please share a memory with Philip's family on his tribute page at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
"Semper Fi"
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.