|
|
Philip G. Brennan 1941 - 2019
GREEN VALLEY - Philip G. Brennan, 78, passed away on December 4, 2019, at his home in Green Valley, AZ, with his daughter, Kim and his companion, Claire Marcey, by his side.
The son of Roger and Mary (Frawley) Brennan, Phil was born in Utica, NY, on May 27, 1941. Philip attended Waterville Central High School. He worked in carpentry, masonry and IBA Sales and Distribution. Upon retiring from IBA, Philip spent the latter years assisting on the family dairy farm.
Phil was always willing to lend a hand. He was passionate about his views, a talented athlete, an avid golfer and someone who loved to have a good laugh.
Philip is survived by his companion, Claire; his two children, Kim Brennan-Lee (Todd Lallier) and Keith Brennan (Susan); grandson, Ryan Brennan (Shauna); great-grandchildren, Allyson, Peyton, Lillyan and Brinley; sister, Eleanor Frost; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Audrey; parents, Roger and Mary; brothers, Vincent, Norman and Edwin; sisters-in-law, Mary, Marian and Catherine; brother-in-law, Robert Frost; partner of many years, JoAnne Eisenhut; and dear friend, Jim Ford.
Philip's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Church, Waterville, followed by burial services at St. Bernard's Cemetery in the spring.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Hospice Family Care.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019