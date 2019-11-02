|
Philip "Michael" Graziano
SAUQUOIT - Mr. Philip "Michael" Graziano, 70, departed this life peacefully at home, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Michael, as he was affectionately called, was born in Utica, the son of the late Philip A. and Sara San Andres Graziano. He attended St. Anthony's Grade School, Notre Dame High School, graduating from Utica College. He enjoyed being an accountant for Cornell Cooperative Extension, Centrex Labs and served as a volunteer for Americorp. His passion was walking his dogs, rescuing cats, watching trains and reading books.
He leaves his spouse, Elizabeth Seigle; his sister, Mary Beth E. Frommer; brother, Richard Graziano; his cousin, Carol Gigliotti Zumbo; as well as nieces and nephews.
Michael's Celebration of Life will be held at the Child's Chapel at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Please donate to Hospice or the . Envelopes will be available at the cemetery.
Arrangements under the guidance of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks.
