JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES INC.
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Philip H. Bulken

Philip H. Bulken Obituary
Philip H. Bulken 1935 - 2019
BRIDGEWATER, VIRGINIA - Philip H. Bulken, 84, of Bridgewater, VA, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home.
Philip was born in Utica, NY, on September 19, 1935, a son of the late Gladys (Daymont) and Frederick Bulken. He retired in 1995 after 37 years of service from GE, where he worked in Engineering Resources. He was a member of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church in Fort Defiance, VA and had served in the U.S. Army.
On June 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to Leslie (Jopson) Bulken, who survives. Philip is also survived by a son, Edward "Ned" Bulken and his girlfriend, Denise Dalton, of Bridgewater, as well as his wife, Lori, of Lakeport, NY; a brother, James Bulken and wife, Gail, of Augusta, GA; step-grandchildren, James Donner (Amy), Adam Donner and Patrick Donner; great-grandchildren, Mary, Lillianna and Rena Donner.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Nancy Bulken.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church in Fort Defiance, VA, with Rev. Beverly A. Moore-Tasy, officiating. Light refreshments will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater, VA, is entrusted with arrangements.
www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
