Philip Louis George, Sr. 1935 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Philip George, 85, passed away peacefully, with his loving daughter by his side, after a long illness, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the St. Luke's Home.
Phil was born in Queens, NY, on March 11, 1935, a son of the late Anthony and Rose (Daudelin) George. He was raised in Utica and educated in local schools, attending Utica Free Academy.
On June 2, 1956, Phil was joined in marriage to the former Patricia Ellis. They shared over 64 years of marriage until his beloved Patty, just passed away on June 16th of this year.
Phil was a construction foreman who ran heavy equipment on many road projects over the years for H.R. Beebe Construction and D.W. Winkelman Co., retiring several years ago.
A jack-of-all-trades, there was no job that Phil would not tackle. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, die-hard Yankees fan and a friend, who was always there when you needed him. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Debra Narbone; brothers and sister, Caleb and Ann George, Evelyn Locash, Jim George and Rosalie Edgett; also, Jan McConnell, who was like a son to Phil; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his beloved son, Philip, Jr., who was always in his heart; his son-in-law, Louis Narbone; an infant sister; and a sister, Janice George.
Phil's Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, celebrated by Abouna Boutros, Pastor. He will be laid to rest beside his wife and son at Calvary Cemetery.
In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, you must wear a face mask, observe social distancing and complete funeral attendance sheets to attend services. During these challenging times, messages of sympathy on MattFuneralHome.com
are a great source of comfort to the family.
The family would like to thank the St. Luke's Home for their care and compassion during Phil's stay and also Jan McConnell, who was always there for Phil and his family, which will never be forgotten.
Online memorial at MattFuneralHome.com