Philip Rolchigo 1953 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Philip Rolchigo, 66, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Phil was born in Utica on November 19, 1953, the son of Carl Rolchigo and the late Bertha (Genovese) Rolchigo. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. Phil was proud of being a NYS Corrections Officer and retired after 25 years in 2014.
On September 16, 1978, Phil was joined in marriage to the former Sandra Wegrzyn. Phil and Sandra shared a marriage filled with love, devotion and family for over 41 years.
An exceptional athlete, in earlier years, Phil was a soft ball player, bowler, body builder and more recently an excellent pool player and golfer. He also held a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. Phil was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish and always looked forward to his annual musky fishing trip to Canada.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra; his father, Carl Rolchigo; two sons, Michael and Joseph Rolchigo; in-laws, Ted Wegrzyn, Jr., Gene and Donna Wegrzyn, Linda and Bill LaFortez and Sharon and Aaron Lamb; and also many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends, too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by his mother, Bertha; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted Sr. and Lorraine Wegrzyn; and sister-in-law, Deborah Wegrzyn.
Due to the current health concerns, Phil's family will honor him privately and he will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart of Jesus-Holy Cross Parish Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Phil's life will be held in the near future at a time to be announced.
During this very difficult time in our country and community, we urge family and friends to leave a message of sympathy online at MattFuneralHome.com, which will be a great source of comfort to the family.
Phil had a great compassion for children with cancer, please consider donations in his memory to @ stjude.org
