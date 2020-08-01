Philip S. Montana 1942 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Philip Salvatore Montana, age 78, of Rochester, NY passed away on July 29, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on July 7, 1942, in Utica, NY. He was the loving son of the late Sam N. and Francis C. (Cerminaro) Montana, of Whitesboro, NY and brother to Peter S. and Joanne Montana, of Sterling, VA and Laura Dennison and Alan Denker, of Brooklyn, NY. Phil graduated from Mohawk Valley Institute of Technology in 1962, with an Applied Science Degree in Electrical Technology and furthered his studies at RIT. After 35 years of service with Xerox, he retired as a Program Manager for Global Print Services in 2000. A licensed private pilot since 1999, he continued to pursue his passion for aviation and attended the North American Institute of Aviation and received his FAA Airframe and Power Plant Technician Certification in 2002. Founder/CEO of Montana Maintenance Inc., he was the US distributor for Gera SRL of Italy and forged a lifelong friendship with the Garrone Family, visiting them abroad on many occasions.
Pops was a dedicated father to seven children and known lovingly as "Papa Mustache" to his thirteen grandchildren. An avid outdoorsman, he shared his love of bowling, hunting, fishing and gold prospecting with his family. In 2012, he fulfilled his lifetime dream of driving cross country to Alaska and exploring the National parks. Camera in hand, he was always eager to share his adventures at home or abroad with family and friends.
Phil is survived by his children and grandchildren: Derrick Montana, Melissa and Gary O'Neal (Tiernan and Siera), Philip J. and Kerri Montana (Ethan), Stephanie and John Merkel (Jordan, Jacob and Taylor), Karen and Chris Schaeffer (Alex and Ryan), Rachelle (predeceased) and Marc Palmaffy (Sean, Duncan and Sophia), Chris and Connie Montana (Sam and Mason). Uncle Phil is also remembered by his nieces and nephews and their children: Lindsay and Bobby Fan (Kaileen and Ren), Michael and Cindy Montana (Katherine), Nick and Maureen Dennison (Keira and Fiona) and Corinna Dennison and Justin Lane (Zuri and Sena) and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Philip.
Private funeral services with entombment in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, will be held at the convenience of the family.
