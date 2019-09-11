|
Philip S. Swiech 1953 - 2019
UTICA - Philip S. Swiech, age 66, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Phil was born on February 9, 1953, in Utica. He was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Dufort) Swiech. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He served in the USAF and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Phil worked at MetLife for multiple years. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Susan Petrie, who left us unexpectedly in 2010.
Phil is survived by his girlfriend, Tina Myers; two sons, John Swiech, of Ilion and Anthony Carlomusto, of Niagara Falls; a daughter, Wendi Travis, of Ilion; two step-daughters, Jackie and Dena Carlomusto; multiple grandchildren; a brother, Denny; three sisters, Ann Farley, Patti and her husband, Rick Helmer and Christie and her husband, Ed Monroe; as well as his little sidekick, Sammy. He was predeceased by his sister, Alice Lasher.
There will be a memorial service Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the American Legion in Ilion, from 4-8 p.m., for friends and family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019