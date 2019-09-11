Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Swiech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip S. Swiech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip S. Swiech Obituary
Philip S. Swiech 1953 - 2019
UTICA - Philip S. Swiech, age 66, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Phil was born on February 9, 1953, in Utica. He was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Dufort) Swiech. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He served in the USAF and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Phil worked at MetLife for multiple years. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Susan Petrie, who left us unexpectedly in 2010.
Phil is survived by his girlfriend, Tina Myers; two sons, John Swiech, of Ilion and Anthony Carlomusto, of Niagara Falls; a daughter, Wendi Travis, of Ilion; two step-daughters, Jackie and Dena Carlomusto; multiple grandchildren; a brother, Denny; three sisters, Ann Farley, Patti and her husband, Rick Helmer and Christie and her husband, Ed Monroe; as well as his little sidekick, Sammy. He was predeceased by his sister, Alice Lasher.
There will be a memorial service Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the American Legion in Ilion, from 4-8 p.m., for friends and family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.