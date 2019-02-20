|
|
Philip V. Rogers, Jr. 1935 - 2019
ROCKPORT, MA - Philip V. Rogers, Jr., 83, of Rockport, MA, died suddenly on 15 February 2019. He was 83.
A loving soul, he was the beloved Headmaster of the Kew Forest School, Forest Hills, NY, former head of the Guild of New York Schools, former head of the Middle States Association and chairman of the American International Accreditation Association. He was a world traveler, inveterate Red Sox fan, opera aficionado, enthusiastic hiker and every dog's best friend.
He leaves his loving wife, Claudia; his daughter, Jennifer and wife, Katharine; his son, Philip and wife, Helena; his son, Alexander and husband, Christopher; and grandchildren, Sofia, Sigo and Sasha. He is also survived by his sister, Lissa van Dyke.
Donations, in his memory, may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport, MA 01966.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019