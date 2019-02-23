|
Philippa S. Brown 1937 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Philippa S. Brown, 81, of Waterville, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
She was born on April 10, 1937, in Boston, MA, a daughter of the late Edward S. and Faith Stacy Smith.
Raised in Western Massachusetts, Philippa attended the Rhode Island School of Design and Mount Holyoke College pursuing education in the arts, which was a skill and talent that followed her throughout her life.
Married to her husband, Richard F. Brown, on July 4, 1959, in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Philippa and Richard later added a daughter to their family in 1963. The little family was stationed at multiple Air Force bases before relocating to Upstate New York in the fall of 1968.
A few of the many notable projects in her life included the Waterville Centennial Celebration in 1971, Arts in Waterville in the early 1980s, singing with Tapestry All Centuries Singers in the late 1980s and early 1990s, The Bandstand in 2007, her At Home In The Huddle Blog spanning almost ten years and her never-ending pursuit of learning and understanding the historical aspects of Waterville, its inhabitants and the surrounding communities.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Richard Methe, of Ballston Lake, NY; and a grandson, Iain.
Graveside Services for Philippa and Richard will be held at the convenience of their family on July 5, 2019, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019