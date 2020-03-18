|
Phillip F. Person
WATERVILLE - Phillip F. Person, 88, of Waterville and The Villages, FL, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
He was born in Youngstown, OH, the only son of Mina Katz and Frederick Person. Phillip graduated from Unadilla High School and Morrisville State College. He spent two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge, he graduated from the College of Aeronautics at LaGuardia Airport. He then started his lifetime career that spanned 40 years as a commercial aircraft mechanic. He worked for Mohawk Airlines which eventually became U.S. Airways and later merged with American Airlines, working in Albany, Ithaca, Pittsburgh, Boston and Syracuse. In 1958, Phillip was married to Lavinia Pizilly in Ithaca, until her death in 1997. Phil was blessed to have the love of his wife, Sylvia Karlman Burback, whom he married on January 2, 1999 in St. Bernard's Church, Waterville, a loving union of 21 years.
Phillip was a member of St. Bernard's Church and St. Vincent de Paul Church at The Villages, FL. He was a member of the Kelley Phillips American Legion Post #569, Oriskany Falls and a former EMT with the Canastota Rescue Squad.
Phillip is survived by his beloved wife, Sylvia; grandsons, Matthew and Ethan Person, of Palm Bay, FL; stepchildren, William (Terry) Burback, Kalispel, MT, Timothy (Paula) Burback, Waterville and Luanne (Timothy) Parker, Chittenango; step-grandchildren, Michelle (Bradley) Smith, Evergreen, CO, Lee Ann (Adrian) Dansby, Denver, CO, Alison (Ahmed) Burback, Parlin, NJ, Adam (Elizabeth) Burback, New Hartford, Jeffrey (Angela) Parker, Marion, NY, Amy (Shawn) Furner, Mechanicsville, NY, Ashley (Michael) Ryan, New Hartford, NY and Kayli Burback, Sheridan, WY; and step-great-grandchildren, Colin, Riley and Caitlin Smith, Maryna and Elijah Dansby, Umar and Hamzah Esmiel, Katherine and Addison Burback, Reagan, Ella and Taylor Ryan, Leo and Henry Parker and Colin and Zoey Furner. He was predeceased by a son, Bryan Person, of Palm Bay, FL.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Waterville Residential Care Center and Hospice and Palliative Care.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Church, 199 Stafford Ave., Waterville, at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020