Mrs. Philomena (Fusco) Broccoli 1921 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Philomena (Fusco) Broccoli, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home of CNY.
She was born in Utica on September 28, 1921, daughter of John and Rose (Zegarelli) Fusco. Her mother passed away when she was a young girl and she was raised by her father. Philomena was a graduate of TR Proctor High School.
She was joined in marriage to Mariano J. Broccoli on June 14, 1941 and shared 47 loving years together, where they enjoyed many happy times and endured the difficult ones. Her beloved Mariano passed away on March 25, 1988. She was the family matriarch, who stood by her husband's side as he built Utica Veal Co. with his brothers and partners.
A very active person, Phil loved golf, tennis, swimming and was an award winning bridge player. She was a member of St. Anthony's Christian Woman's Society and always active at the Sts. Cosmo and Damiano Feast. She gave us all so many beautiful memories which we shall always cherish. Her faith in God sustained her throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Broccoli; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Frank Broccoli and Martin and Diane Broccoli; her grandchildren, Renee Broccoli, Marc and Amy Broccoli, Michele and Chris Marafiote, Nicole and John Curley and Stephany Broccoli; great-grandchildren, Marco and Nicolas Broccoli, Michael Marafiote and Nora Curley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Antoinette and William Prato; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Broccoli, Barbara Broccoli, Marie Fusco and Angie Fusco; brother-in-law, Anthony Randazzo; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Mariano; her son, James "Jimmy" Broccoli, who was always in her heart; daughter-in-law, Francine Broccoli; her stepmother, Antoinette (Pizzute) Fusco; brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry and Juanita Fusco, Angelo Fusco and John Fusco; brothers-in-law, Victor Broccoli and Frank Broccoli; sister-in-law, Tomasina "Bessie" Randazzo; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Mary Broccoli.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Private interment will be in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to offer their thanks to the Presbyterian Home of CNY for their care these past ten years.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019