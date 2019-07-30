|
|
Philomena D. Champion 1923 - 2019
ORISKANY – Philomena D. Champion, 96, passed away into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Eastern Star Home.
She was born on May 14, 1923, in Little Falls, the daughter of Antonio and Antoinette (Centola) Giannini. Philomena was a graduate of Little Falls High School and attended Nazareth College. She married Bruce O. Champion, sharing a blessed union for many years prior to his passing on June 1, 1994. Philomena was employed as a receptionist at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for many years.
Surviving are her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Bruce O. (Karen) Champion, Jr.; adored grandchildren, Jason Champion, Tina Champion, David (Donna) Moulton, Lisa (Chad) Lawrence; very special great-granddaughters, Abby and Ella; and son-in-law, Wayne Geer. She was predeceased by her daughter, Antoinette Geer; and her sister, Rosemary Reavis.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Please omit floral offerings and consider remembrances in Philomena's name to Stevens-Swan Humane Society at https://stevens-swan.org/donate/.
The Champion family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Eastern-Star Nursing Home for the care and compassion shown her throughout the years.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019