Philomena M. "Phil" (Ciruzzi) Ficchi 1935 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Philomena M. "Phil" (Ciruzzi) Ficchi, age 84, went home to the Lord on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community with her loving family by her side.
Phil was born in Utica on November 18, 1935 to the late Anthony J. and Mary (Paratore) Ciruzzi. She attended Brandegee School and graduated from T. R. Proctor High School in 1953 where she lettered in three varsity sports: basketball, volleyball and field hockey. She often bragged that she needed two players to guard her on the basketball court!
In November of 1960 she married the "boy next door," Vincent P. Ficchi, with whom she shared a blessed union of 49 years until his passing in 2009.
Prior to her raising a family, Phil worked as a secretary in the New York Telephone Company's Engineering Department. After her children entered school she reentered the work force as a secretary for the Utica City School District at many area schools including Kemble, Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington, and Seymour. She retired in 1996 from Proctor High School where she was the secretary in the guidance office. With her caring and energetic personality she formed many friendships with coworkers and students that lasted her lifetime.
Phil was a devoted Roman Catholic. Her home parish was St. Anthony of Padua Church and she later practiced her faith at St. Francis De Sales Church. She was a member of Saint Francis Altar Rosary Society where she oversaw many fundraisers including "The Lucky 7". Phil spent much of her spare time in service to her community. Her donations of flower arrangements and baskets helped raise money for many local organizations.
Phil loved the arts and architecture. She was a proud member of the Oneida County Historical Center and the Landmark Society. Phil was also a member of Munson-Williams Art Institute. In 1966, her painting "Silhouette on Yellow Sea" was featured in Munson-Williams Proctor's 25th Anniversary Art Exhibit, which was one of her most meaningful accomplishments.
Philomena loved every holiday, but none nearly as much as Christmas. Her home was a winter wonderland of twinkling lights, garland, colorful decorations and her precious snow village. Family, friends and neighbors were always welcome to enjoy holiday cheer and delicious home cooking.
Philomena was a wonderful mother and an exceptionally loving grandmother. She enjoyed yearly vacations with her children and grandchildren at Old Forge and Sylvan Beach. She passed her love of the arts onto her grandchildren through projects like painting clam shells, collecting seashells for displays and creating floral arrangements.
Philomena is survived by her son, Vincent; her daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Regina and John Panzone, and the memory of her beloved daughter Maria Tedesco who preceded her on February 21, 2011; her grandchildren, Ashleigh Frank, and Anthony "Nino" Tedesco; Laura, Julia, and John Panzone; great-grandson, Matao Frank; and brothers and sister-in-law, Paul and Jean Ciruzzi, and Joseph Ciruzzi. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many rewarding friendships that were precious to her.
It is with much appreciation that Phil's family acknowledges and thanks the caregivers who enhanced the past seven and a half years of her life including Dr. Elif Erim and all the wonderful staff of the Masonic Care Community. We especially thank all of the staff of the Brooklyn Household, who were devoted and tender in their care for Phil who they affectionately called "Miss Glitter". We also thank Phil's long time physician and friend, Dr. Joseph Booth, for his care and compassion over many years.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the immediate family. Memorial contributions in Philomena's memory may be directed to the Oneida County History Center online at https://www.oneidacountyhistory.org or by mail to Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., Utica NY 13502.
