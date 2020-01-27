|
|
Phyllis A. Ching 1949 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Phyllis A. Ching, 70, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Phyllis was born in Malone, NY on July 1, 1949, a daughter of Ernest and Jeanette (Josapaitis) Lancto. For many years, she was employed with Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. Phyllis was a member of NAHUC.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and James Collea, of Yorkville; grandchildren, Jenna Collea and Ryan Watson, Noah Collea and Zachary Pelton; a special friend, Leslie McDougall, of Utica; and several godchildren.
Phyllis was predeceased by a son, Charles P. Pelton.
Calling hours for Mrs. Ching will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-7 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, with a service at 7:00.
Those so wishing may make donations to in Phyllis' memory.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Elizabeth Levesque, Tammy Hart, the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department and the New York State Police for all the help and support they gave to Phyllis' family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020