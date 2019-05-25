Home

Phyllis Ann Sementilli

Phyllis Ann Sementilli 1943 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Phyllis Ann (Duskiewicz) Sementilli, age 75, currently of Frankfort and formerly of Las Vegas and West Winfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Born in Rutland, Vermont, on June 16, 1943, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Frank and Ethel (Laforest) Duskiewicz. She was raised and educated in West Winfield, graduating from West Winfield Central School with the Class of 1961.
Phyllis was married to Mr. Mario Sementilli for over forty years until his passing on May 15, 2018. Together they owned and operated Mario's Sunoco in Marcy and then Whitesboro for twenty years. They then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Phyllis served as a district manager for a chain of convenience stores, before moving back home to be closer to family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Marc Sementilli, of Frankfort; her grandsons, Jacob Sementilli, Michael Aubert and Joseph Benedict; her sister, Joan Merrick, of West Winfield; her brother, Fran Duskiewicz, of Marco Island, FL; and her nieces, Tamara Mishalanie, Kim Sheehy and Christine Merrick.
In keeping with Phyllis' wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Her family will celebrate her life in a private gathering.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY, (315) 894-8000.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019
