Phyllis Daley Power 1936 - 2020
FLEMING ISLAND - Phyllis Daley Power, age 83, of Fleming Island, FL, passed away, due to cancer, on May 13th, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Jacksonville, FL.
Phyllis was born on May 22, 1936 in Utica, NY, the daughter of Anthony and Mildred Daley. A 1957 graduate of the College of St. Rose, Albany, NY, Phyllis taught elementary school in Frankfort, NY for 21 years. Phyllis was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fleming Island, FL.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joseph Power, of Fleming Island; his children, Colleen (Joe) Bonacci and their children, Michael, Katie and Matt, of Albany NY, Timothy (Beverly) Power, of Winston-Salem, NC and Michele (Henry) Onians and their children, Hannah and Hudson, of Milton, GA.
Phyllis is also survived by her brother, Robert Daley, of Frankfort, NY and his children, beloved nieces, Cindy Bloom and her children, Josh and Noah, of New Hartford, NY and Holly Daley and husband, David, of Coconut Creek, FL.
Phyllis was the sister-in-law of Cathleen (Said) Sidki, of Brasilia, Brazil, Colin (Alinda) Power, of St. Louis, MO, Patricia Hohman, of San Marco, TX and Brian (Vicky) Power, of St. Louis, MO. Little did we know that the "Cousins" of the LiBritz girls' annual luncheon, in 2019, would be the last fully attended for: Thelma Spina, Phyllis, brother Bobby, Barb Terras (recently deceased), Grace Deasy, Susan Cardinal, Roseann Cardinal and Charles Sweet. Phyllis is and will be missed by many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, distant relatives, neighbors and friends.
Due to current conditions, Memorial services, honoring Phyllis, are postponed until later dates.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
FLEMING ISLAND - Phyllis Daley Power, age 83, of Fleming Island, FL, passed away, due to cancer, on May 13th, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Jacksonville, FL.
Phyllis was born on May 22, 1936 in Utica, NY, the daughter of Anthony and Mildred Daley. A 1957 graduate of the College of St. Rose, Albany, NY, Phyllis taught elementary school in Frankfort, NY for 21 years. Phyllis was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fleming Island, FL.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joseph Power, of Fleming Island; his children, Colleen (Joe) Bonacci and their children, Michael, Katie and Matt, of Albany NY, Timothy (Beverly) Power, of Winston-Salem, NC and Michele (Henry) Onians and their children, Hannah and Hudson, of Milton, GA.
Phyllis is also survived by her brother, Robert Daley, of Frankfort, NY and his children, beloved nieces, Cindy Bloom and her children, Josh and Noah, of New Hartford, NY and Holly Daley and husband, David, of Coconut Creek, FL.
Phyllis was the sister-in-law of Cathleen (Said) Sidki, of Brasilia, Brazil, Colin (Alinda) Power, of St. Louis, MO, Patricia Hohman, of San Marco, TX and Brian (Vicky) Power, of St. Louis, MO. Little did we know that the "Cousins" of the LiBritz girls' annual luncheon, in 2019, would be the last fully attended for: Thelma Spina, Phyllis, brother Bobby, Barb Terras (recently deceased), Grace Deasy, Susan Cardinal, Roseann Cardinal and Charles Sweet. Phyllis is and will be missed by many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, distant relatives, neighbors and friends.
Due to current conditions, Memorial services, honoring Phyllis, are postponed until later dates.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.