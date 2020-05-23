Phyllis Daley Power
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Daley Power 1936 - 2020
FLEMING ISLAND - Phyllis Daley Power, age 83, of Fleming Island, FL, passed away, due to cancer, on May 13th, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Jacksonville, FL.
Phyllis was born on May 22, 1936 in Utica, NY, the daughter of Anthony and Mildred Daley. A 1957 graduate of the College of St. Rose, Albany, NY, Phyllis taught elementary school in Frankfort, NY for 21 years. Phyllis was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fleming Island, FL.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joseph Power, of Fleming Island; his children, Colleen (Joe) Bonacci and their children, Michael, Katie and Matt, of Albany NY, Timothy (Beverly) Power, of Winston-Salem, NC and Michele (Henry) Onians and their children, Hannah and Hudson, of Milton, GA.
Phyllis is also survived by her brother, Robert Daley, of Frankfort, NY and his children, beloved nieces, Cindy Bloom and her children, Josh and Noah, of New Hartford, NY and Holly Daley and husband, David, of Coconut Creek, FL.
Phyllis was the sister-in-law of Cathleen (Said) Sidki, of Brasilia, Brazil, Colin (Alinda) Power, of St. Louis, MO, Patricia Hohman, of San Marco, TX and Brian (Vicky) Power, of St. Louis, MO. Little did we know that the "Cousins" of the LiBritz girls' annual luncheon, in 2019, would be the last fully attended for: Thelma Spina, Phyllis, brother Bobby, Barb Terras (recently deceased), Grace Deasy, Susan Cardinal, Roseann Cardinal and Charles Sweet. Phyllis is and will be missed by many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, distant relatives, neighbors and friends.
Due to current conditions, Memorial services, honoring Phyllis, are postponed until later dates.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Roog
May 15, 2020
I am so sorry and shocked to hear of Phyllis' passing. She was one of a kind with a very unique sense of humor.
Mary Roog
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved