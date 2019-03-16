|
Phyllis H. Cornacchia 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Phyllis H. (Cipriano) Cornacchia, age 91, of Utica, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born in Utica on June 27, 1927, a daughter of the late Anthony and Rachel Payne Cipriano and was educated in local schools. On May 6, 1950, she was married to Ernest Cornacchia, in Blessed Sacrament Church, a blessed union of 65 years until his passing on December 22, 2015. Phyllis was employed with the Utica City School District at UFA for several years until her retirement in 1989.
Private funeral services, with interment in Calvary Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019