Phyllis M. Yule
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY - Phyllis M. Yule, 82, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a brief illness.
Born in Utica, NY, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Yule and Philomena Rossi Yule. She had resided in the Utica area all her life and was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy.
Phyllis worked in the accounting department of F.X. Matt Brewing Company, Utica, for many years and later at ACS.
She enjoyed traveling and going to flea markets. Phyllis was a communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford, NY.
Survivors include two sisters, Josephine (John) Gargash, New Hartford, NY and Margaret Wood, Averill Park; and her nieces and nephews, Anne and Duncan Wood, Lisa Perreault and John M. Gargash.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Utica.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Phyllis M. Yule to the Utica Rescue Mission, 212 Rutger St., Utica, NY 13501 or The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.