Phyllis Marie (Vennero) Fasolo 1944 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Phyllis Marie (Vennero) Fasolo, age 76, a native Utican, currently residing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., entered into rest Saturday, November 7, 2020.
She was the beloved daughter of the daughter of the late Felix and Rachel Vennero. She was the wife of Michael Fasolo, Sr. for 57 years. They had a love like no other, holding hands their entire life. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and loved with her whole heart.
She is survived by her husband Michael; her children, Michael and Terri Fasolo, Rachel Rogers, Phil Fasolo, Phyllis and Brian Saville, and Marc and Joelle Fasolo; her grandchildren, Amanda and Jason Babson, Michael and Taylor Fasolo; Matt Rogers and Kaleigh Miller, Derek Rogers; Isabella, Dominick, and Benjamin Fasolo; Sean, Samantha, and Sarah Saville; and Emma, and Brady Fasolo and the memory of her granddaughter Addison Fasolo (2008); and great-granchildren, twins Jack, and Bennett Babson. She also leaves her brothers, sisters; and in-laws, Rosanne DeMetri, Bernadette Vennero Cappa, Bernard "Ben" and Debbie Vennero, Phil and Jackie Vennero, Anthony and Kristen Vennero, Michelle and Scott Springer, Rachel Vennero Helmes, Anthony and Carla Fasolo, Karl Fasolo, Kenneth and Renee Fasolo, and Marie and Steve Garramone; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and her life-long friends, Elaine and Dean Burrows who all hold a dear place in her heart. Among the many awaiting her arrival in heaven are her mom and dad, her beloved granddaughter, Addison, in-laws, Victor and Philomena Fasolo, Claude DeMetri, and her friends, Annette and Dick Dellahunt.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 11 at 10:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Social distancing, registration for contact tracing, and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
online at https://www.stjude.org
. Envelopes will be available at the service. Inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
.