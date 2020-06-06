Phyllis O. (Derrico) Saraceno 1934 - 2020
NAPLES, FL/UTICA - Mrs. Phyllis O. (Derrico) Saraceno, age 86, was reunited with her husband when she passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on January 15, 1934, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lucy (Dischiavo) Derrico. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1951. On August 21, 1954, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, she married Cosmo J. Saraceno with whom she shared a wonderful life. They enjoyed socializing, and their home on Garden Road was filled with family, friends, food, and fun. They were blessed with 48 years prior to Cosmo's passing in 2002.
Phyllis was associated with the operation of the local family concern, Joseph Saraceno Sons, Inc. Construction Company most noted for road construction and maintenance for Oneida County. The couple was also the owners of several local properties, and Phyllis was the Office Administrator. She was a driving force behind much of their success. Friendly and engaging, Phyllis was a beautiful woman, charming and classy in manner and appearance. As matriarch of her family, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally. She was the pillar of the family.
Phyllis was very disciplined when it came to her physical fitness and was an avid runner. She participated in one of the very first Boilermakers and remained always prepared for any other upcoming Road Races. It was common to see Phyllis and her friends daily at the Fitness Mill keeping in top shape. They enjoyed memorable summers at their haven at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Utica was home, but during the winter months Florida was a must, so Phyllis made Naples, Florida her snowbird destination in 1998. She volunteered at the Friendship Center Clinic, played bridge and friendly card games, and enjoyed going to the movie theater. She was lighthearted and optimistic, and as her life story unfolded, she maintained her sense of humor through it all.
A devout Catholic, Phyllis renewed her soul and her strength by attending daily Mass. Above all, her children and grandchildren made her so happy, and in the autumn of life, having family by her side was all she needed.
Phyllis is survived by her children and their loves, Sandra McDonald-Doolen and her husband James, Luann and Paul DeCotis, Dr. Joseph Saraceno, and Kathy Saraceno and wife Shelly Bouchard; her grandchildren, Sean and Dr. Angela McDonald, Drs. Erin and Shaun Russell Harker, Laura and Ryan Thomas, James and Michelle Aiello; Sara and Alex Soriano, Evan and Jessica DeCotis, Emma DeCotis, Jacqueline and Nick Barnard; and Alexis McMahon; 9 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Ann Theresa Derrico; and sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Dr. John DeTraglia. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and the many friends in Utica and in Naples, Florida who blessed and enhanced her life. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and Rafaella Saraceno.
The family will honor Phyllis' life privately and funeral services will be held with immediate family only. In lieu of donations, the family asks that you raise a glass to Phyllis' memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.