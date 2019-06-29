Phyllis (Pat) Therese Clark 1934 - 2019

WEBSTER, NY/BARNEVELD, NY - Phyllis (Pat) Therese Clark, 84, of Webster, NY, and formerly of Barneveld, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

She was born on November 25, 1934, in Utica, NY, a daughter of the late Terrance and Blanche (LaQuay) Shields. She received her education in nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse.

On September 15, 1956, she was united in marriage to Francis Clark, a blessed union of over 63 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mrs. Clark was employed for many years as an LPN at St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford; she also did private duty Hospice Nursing for many years as well. Along with her husband, she also owned and operated a family farm stand in Barneveld for many years.

She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hinckley for many years; upon the closing of St. Ann's, she became a member of St. Leo's and St. Ann's in Holland Patent. While at St. Ann's, she was very active in the Food Bank and was a CCD teacher.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She was a true caregiver at heart and was devoted to her family and patients. She also loved gardening and puzzles during her free time.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Rachel) Clark, of State College, PA, Michael (Laurie Helmer) Clark, of Poland, NY, Colleen (David) Werberig, of Victor, NY, and Connie (Christopher) Thornton, of Webster, NY. She also leaves her grandchildren, Theresa (Chad) Jones, Annmarie Smith, Amanda (Jason) Garcia, Daniel (Katie) Clark, Allison (Anthony) McKinney, Aimee Clark, Andrew (Kaylyn) Clark, Eric Thornton and Jason Thornton. She leaves great-grandchildren, Brookelyn, Bailee, Owen, Abigail, Aubree, Kayla, Cameron, Jack, Emma, Alexis, Arianna, Emma, Madison and Myles. She leaves a sister, Bernadette (James) Welch; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Terrance J. Shields.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Momot and family nurse Sarah for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Mrs. Clark during her illness.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at St. Leo's and St. Ann's Catholic Church in Holland Patent, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Oriskany Falls. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Holland Patent.

For those who wish, please consider the or Hospice & Palliative Care in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019