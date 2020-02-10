Home

Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Phyllis "Falisia" Walack

Phyllis "Falisia" Walack Obituary
Phyllis "Falisia" Walack 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Phyllis "Falisia" Walack, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at The Lutheran Home, where she had been a resident.
Born in Utica, on September 21, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marianne (Liesenska) Pultorak. Phyllis lived on Butternut Street in Utica most of her life. She was raised and educated locally, graduating from Holy Trinity School.
On January 18, 1947, she married Frank J. Walack, with whom she shared a union blessed with over 30 years of marriage, prior to Mr. Walack passing in January of 1977.
In her younger days, she worked at the Utica Cutlery. Phyllis retired from the Yahnundasis Golf and Country Club in New Hartford, where she was the Salad Chef, a creative job that she truly loved.
A strong willed, hardworking, spirited gal, she was known for wearing her many colorful hats. She had a passion for riding her moped and finding treasures at garage sales with her friend and neighbor, Jill Belmont. She loved travel, attending concerts and plays and enjoyed crocheting. She was especially proud of her Polish Heritage and passed many Polish traditions and memories on to her family. She was a devout Catholic and lifetime member of Holy Trinity Church.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Anne Marrone and Roderick Barnes, of Augusta, NY; a son-in-law, Theodore Bundy, of FL; granddaughters, Melissa Bundy-Platt and her husband, Chris Platt, of Yorkville, Erica and Richard Robbins, of CA and Sarah and Sean Alli, of FL; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Andrew Spost, Lily, Ashton and Adalyn Robbins and Lucas Alli; and a great-great-grandson, Carson Spost; also many nieces and nephews, including, Frankie, David, Terena, Sharee and Cynthia; and her feisty poodle, Kostic. She was preceded in death by a cherished daughter, Barbara Jean Bundy; two sisters, Stefania Ziobro and Aleksandra Pultorak; and two brothers, Henry and Chester Pultorak; her in-laws, Jenny and Helen Pultorak, Mary and Stanley Lysik and Jane Walack; and a special niece and best friend, Betty Paratore.
In keeping with Phyllis' wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Holy Trinity Church on Lincoln Ave. in Utica. The family will receive visitors in church at the conclusion of services. Entombment will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangement have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Phyllis' family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Lutheran Care Facility-Applewood, for their kindness and care.
To view Phyllis' online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
