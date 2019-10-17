|
Phyllis Walrath Collins 1924 - 2019
SPRINGFIELD - Phyllis Walrath Collins, 94, widow of Chester "Chet" Collins, passed away on, October 16, 2019 at her home in the arms of her loving daughter, Pat.
For many years she was employed as a Nurse's Aide with Bassett Hospital.
Surviving are two sons and their wives, Richard and Johanna Collins, of Springfield and William and Linda Collins, of Richfield Springs; three daughters and their husbands, Barbara and Patrick Wilkerson, of Kittyhawk, NC, Patricia and Allan Pullis, of Springfield and Karen and Nelson Weidenbaugh, of Chugiak, AK; one sister, Sandra Coffin and her husband, Edward, of Poland; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a daughter-in-law, Karen Collins, of Richfield Springs; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, Chet, she was preceded in death by her son, Chester "Skip" Collin on January 3, 2019; two brothers, James and Harold Walrath; two sisters, Emma Jean Allen and Winnie Van Natten; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Alice Collins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Cherry Valley. Calling hours will be in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs on Sunday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Emergence Squad, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, or Helios Care Compassion Choices and Dignity (formerly known as Catskill Area Hospice.)
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019