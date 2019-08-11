|
|
Phylliss M. Ray 1928 - 2019
HAMILTON - Phylliss M. Ray, 91, of Montgomery St., passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.
She was born on July 18, 1928, in Norwich, NY, a daughter of Emmanuel and Rose LeGreca Mirabito, and was a graduate of Norwich High School. On February 23, 1952, Phylliss married Donald J. Ray who predeceased her on August 29, 2015. Phylliss and Donald were married 63 years. Phylliss had worked as a telephone operator and then for Vantine Studios in Hamilton at one time. She was primarily a homemaker who devoted her life to caring for her family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook, enjoyed crafts and playing cards.
Phylliss was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Hamilton.
Surviving are her children, Donald R. and Kathy Ray, of Livonia, NY, Robin A. Knudtson, of Highland, MI, and Christopher Ray and Cheryl Stevenson, of Hamilton; grandchildren, Donald M. Ray and Cara Britton, of Geneseo, Joshua W. and Mary Grace Ray, of Morrisville, PA, Alicia and Joshua Eisenhart, of Rochester, NY, Rebecca and Aaron Gillette, of Owosso, MI, and Shane and Vicki Knudtson, of Surprise, AZ; great-grandchildren, Ayla, Oren, Reese, Taylor, Elliana, Casandra, Evelynn, Abel, Anthony and Hannah; a sister, Sandra Ames, of Virginia Beach, VA; and several nieces, nephew and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia J. Ray; a son-in-law, Lynn Knudtson; a brother, Emmanuel Mirabito; and a sister, Virginia Northrup.
A Memorial Mass was celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, NY, followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Church or to the Rescue Mission, 293 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019