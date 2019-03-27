Polly L. Brady 1964 - 2019

YORKVILLE - Polly L. Brady, 54, of Yorkville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

She was born on December 21, 1964 in New Hartford, a daughter of the late George and Delores (Darvoe) Miner. She was united in marriage to Wesley Brady a blessed union of over 38 years.

She was employed with The Pines Nursing Home in Utica for 25 years as a Certified Nursing Asst. She also assisted in the Physical Therapy Dept.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley; her children, Camilla Brady, of Albany, John (Karissa) Brady, of Utica, Art (Latasha) Brady, of Utica, Michael (Amy Strilka) Brady, of Kirkland, Matt Brady, of Whitesboro and April (Kory) Quesnell, of Kirkland. She also leaves eighteen grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Bridgewater. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019