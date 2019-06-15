Priscilla (Pat) D. Byrne 1927 - 2019

Devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother

UTICA – Priscilla (Pat) D. Byrne, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

Pat was born on April 29, 1927, in Utica, the daughter of the late Gerald and Ruth (O'Connor) Darling. She married Ambrose (Amby) Byrne, Jr., on April 14, 1951, in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 49 years, prior to his passing on February 21, 2001. Pat was employed as an operator with New York Telephone for 30 years, retiring in June 1989.

Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could do no wrong. She loved to pass the time with her loving family, whether it was shopping on QVC, floating in the pool with a cocktail or watching her beloved New York Yankees and never missed a game. She found much pleasure in baking and cooking and made the best Sunday dinners anyone could ask for.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Deborah Wurz, Utica. She held close to her heart the memory of her beloved daughter, Barbara Dawes, who passed away November 27, 2009 and her infant daughter, Patricia Ann, who passed June 14, 1965; siblings, Jeannette Light, Utica, Joan and Pete LeClair, Utica, Nancy and David Tucker, IL, Frederick and Jackie Darling, Sauquoit and Paul and Sue Darling, Ballston Spa; cherished grandchildren, Nicole Wurz, Erica (Phil) Sbarra, James Wurz, Jr., Donald Jr. (Stacy) Dawes and Christopher Wurz; adored great-grandchildren, Adam Jr., Philip, Olivia and Alexandra. She also leaves her sons-in-law, Donald Dawes and James Wurz; along with many nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by siblings, Jerry Darling, Barbara Murphy, Beverly Newton, Suzanne Kress and Marion Cahill.

A thank you to Pat's sister, Jeannette, for her many visits and love. A warm note of gratitude to her grandson, Jim, for the care and compassion shown his grandmother during a difficult time.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday, at 11:30 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Pat's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019