Priscilla Roberts Smolka 1944 - 2020

SALEM, VA - Priscilla R. Smolka, age 76, passed away on September 22, 2020.

Priscilla was born in Utica, NY, on April 26, 1944, to the late Edward and Jeannette Cooper Roberts. She was raised and educated in Whitesboro, where she graduated from Whitesboro Central School.

She met her husband, Robert, as they both worked at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital in the Medical Lab in the 1960's. They were married on May 4th, 1968.

Priscilla was a quiet, kindhearted soul, a cat lover, needle pointer and loved and tended to her lovely herb gardens at their home in New York Mills. She was a member of the Whitesboro Presbyterian Church and the PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization.

She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Robert; sons, David (Kim), Texas and Justin (Bernie), Virginia; and three granddaughters, Chloe, Cathy and Becky; sisters, Jean Jones, of Marcy and Beverly Miller, of Clinton; a brother, Kent Roberts, of Whitesboro; two nieces; and four nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. Her final resting place will be the Columbarium of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Richmond, VA.



