Priscilla (Lockwood) Wilby 1924 - 2020

FAYETTEVILLE - Priscilla (Lockwood) Wilby, 96, born in New Hartford, NY, in 1924, passed away on October 31, 2020, after being hospitalized, briefly, for a stroke, with family by her side.

She was a life long resident of Fayetteville for more than 70 years. Priscilla was fiercely independent as she aged, maintaining her home and controlling her finances without outside assistance, while she enjoyed her regular trips to Wegman's, utilizing CallaBus. As the Frank Sinatra song is titled, Priscilla did it "My Way".

She was known for a quick wit and fantastic memory. Priscilla was highly regarded as the family historian with her encyclopedic memory.

She graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College and was quickly hired (by Platt Wheeler) to teach elementary school in Fayetteville, starting in 1949. She taught for several years in the 1950's.

Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, Donald G. Wilby, Sr.; and a grandson, Christopher Wilby.

She is survived by her children, Donald "Chip" (Beth) Wilby and Diana (Steve) Shepard; her grandchildren, Robin (Jeannine) Wilby, Jonathan and Brian Shepard; and her great-grandchild, River Sloane Wilby.

Services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to A. Dewitt Memorial Funeral Home; Jan Maloff, Funeral Director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store