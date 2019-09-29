|
Purabi Ruby Biswas 1946 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Purabi Ruby Biswas, 73, of New Hartford, died Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center.
She was born on January 14th, 1946, in Sriniketan, Birbhum, in India, the youngest daughter of Tarak Chandra Dhar and Anila Rani Guharoy Dhar. She was educated at Vishwa Bharati University in Santiniketan, India, where she received a Master's in Philosophy.
Ruby married Surj Biswas on April 30th, 1972, in Kolkata, India and moved to the US shortly after, residing along the East Coast before settling in Upstate New York in 1987. She served as librarian at institutions around the Greater Mohawk Valley and finished her career at the Utica Public Library six years ago.
An active member of the Bengali communities where she lived throughout her life, Ruby was instrumental in directing local productions featuring the poetry, music and dance of the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's collected works. Her passions also included gardening, reading, writing, cinema, travelling and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Surj Biswas; her son, Sanjoy, daughter-in-law, Mita and 8 year old grandson, Anikh.
The family would like to thank all their local friends in New Hartford, Utica, Syracuse, Cortland, Ithaca and Binghamton for their sincere friendship and support.
Calling hours will be on Friday, October 4th from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. and a service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Friedel, Williams, & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Utica Public Library "In Honor of Ruby Biswas".
Online expressions of sympathy may be submitted to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019