Quentin C. Keesler, 70, passed away on September 26, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Suffering in silence you faced pain with courage until the very end. God took you to Heaven and freed you from your pain.
Quentin is survived by his loving wife, Charmaine (Napierkowski) Keesler - you are the love of my life. His spirit remains with his family: his son, Quentin V. Keesler and wife, Sarah; precious grandchildren, Ashlynn and Cole; son, Chad and his family; and his sisters, Bonnie and Laurie; and brother, Wayne.
He loved fishing, the outdoors and his beloved dog, Molly.
We know you'll never be far away, as you live in our hearts.
