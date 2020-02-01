|
R. Thomas Esrich 1927 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - R. Thomas Esrich, 92, of New Hartford, died January 29, 2020.
Tom was born December 13, 1927, in Newburgh, NY, to the late Robert and Rosebelle (Indzonka) Esrich. He moved to Utica as a child, graduated from St. Francis De Sales School in 1946 and attended Utica School of Commerce. Tom served in the US Naval Air Transport Service stateside, of which he was very proud of serving in "Uncle Sam's Navy". Tom worked for NY Central Railroad for 15 years and walked to Utica National Insurance Co. for 28 years until retiring in 1993.
He was a founding member of St. Thomas Church, New Hartford. Tom's hobbies included, in his youth, diving and swimming, skiing (water and snow), walking, playing the piano by ear (his favorite being Claire DeLune) and being a BB.
On September 22, 1949, he married Ina LaShure and shared 67 years until her passing in 2016.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Sher Getchell, of KY, Bonnie (Vinny) LoRusso, of Clayville, NY and Barb (John) Kivela, of New Hartford. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Jessica (Jim) Stetson, Nathan (Alysha) Getchell, John Michael (Eydy) Famolaro, Erin Famolaro, Ryan (Angela) Kivela, Dean (Melissa) Kivela and Anna Kivela (who would never let him be Belle); six great-grandchildren, Caroline, Liam, Luke, Jio, Zoe and Nate. Tom also leaves his sister, Mary Lou Mitchell, of St. Petersburg, FL; many cherished nieces and nephews; and a special great-great niece and nephew.
Tom was predeceased by his wife, Ina; his infant son, Richard Thomas; and his sisters, Barbara Thomas and Delores Julian.
In keeping with Tom's wishes there will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Church, 150 Clinton Rd., New Hartford. The family will receive friends following the Mass.
Please consider donations in Tom's memory to any Alzheimer's/Dementia Program or St. Thomas Church, New Hartford.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020