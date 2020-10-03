Raffaele Cappelli 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Raffaele Cappelli, age 94, was reunited with his wife when he passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 with those he loved most in his heart.
Born in Ausonia, Italy on June 18, 1926, Raffaele was the son of the late Giovanni and Lucia (Cardillo-Tremarelli) Cappelli. On October 1, 1952 he married the former Maria Immacolata Razzino with whom he shared 67 years prior to her passing on January 1, 2020.
The proud patriarch of his family, Raffaele was a good provider for his loved ones. He applied his hard work ethic for many years as a Yard Foreman at the N.D. Peters Company, later known as Cranesville Block Company, the position from which he retired. Every spring, Raffaele cultivated and planted his garden, a labor of love that gave him a genuine feeling of fulfillment and joy when he picked his annual harvest and shared it with family. An outdoorsman and sportsman, he looked forward to autumn small game hunting.
Raffaele was preceded by his eldest son, John Cappelli. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Carmine Cappelli, Mario Cappelli, and Frank and Mary Beth Cappelli; his grandchildren, John and Kristin Cappelli, Joseph Cappelli, Adriana and Phil Eanniello; Stephanie Cappelli and fiancé Chris Welsh, and Jessica Cappelli; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, and Carter Cappelli. He also leaves his sisters, Clementina, Sr. Maria Raffaella Cappelli/O.S.F., Amelia, and Ida; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosina; and his brother, Michele.
The family will honor and commemorate Raffaele's life at a private time. Funeral services and Entombment in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Please take a moment to connect with Raffaele's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
