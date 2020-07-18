Raimon Jackson 1934 - 2020

Lovingly Known as "The Chicken Man"

BOWIE, MD - God, in His infinite wisdom and divine love, has called from his earthly labor, His beloved son, Raimon Jackson. Raimon quietly claimed victory on the early morning hours of Monday, March 30, 2020, at the home shared with his wife of 59 years, Shirley Lee Jackson.

Raimon Jackson, lovingly known as "Chicken Man", was born on October 24, 1934, in Fort Pierce, FL, to the late Harry and Keola Jackson. Born into a large family, Raimon always took time to visit and call his mother and nine siblings, even when he and his young wife moved to Utica, NY, in the early 60's.

In Upstate New York, Raimon and Shirley were blessed with four children, Larry, Terry, Raynetta (Ray-Ray) and Shirley (Mona), each of whom had a special and unique bond with their father. As a man of many experiences, Raimon was famous for sharing life lessons with his children, extended family and friends. Everyone he touched shared a story about his giving nature. He was a firm believer in honest, hard work. Although he was employed for over 20 years with Kelsey Hayes, Raimon was an entrepreneur who thrived in construction, roofing, plumbing and carpentry, a skill that he would later share with his sons. Always one to pursue new ventures, Raimon once owned a gas station in earlier years and made several real estate investments in and around Utica, NY. Over time, he became a well-known handyman in the Utica community with friends from every walk of life.

Throughout his life, Raimon maintained his relationship with the Lord. He loved to read scripture and fellowship with church members. As a dedicated member of St. Matthews Temple COGIC, Raimon served as a deacon and president of the usher board. He was a praying man and you would often find him meditating on God's word in the comfort of his home.

In June of 2019, Raimon and Shirley moved to Bowie, MD and spent the final months of his life surrounded by family who loved him dearly. Despite physical limitations, he couldn't wait to attend church on Sundays at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, MD. He truly loved worshipping God and praying for his family with his daughters and their families.

Those left to cherish his memory and celebrate his legacy of life include his wife of 59 years, Shirley Lee (Brown) Jackson; his four children, Lars Jackson, of Columbus, OH, Terry Jackson (Marie), of Silver Spring, MD, Raynetta Clay (Tracey), of Bowie, MD and Shirley Mona Avery (Jerome), of Odenton, MD; twelve grandchildren, Chelsea, Jackson, Porsche, Lauren, Randall, Alexis, Nia, Chad, Everett, Niko, Chrystal and Larson; one great-grandchild, Teegan; four sisters, Colenthia Wilson and Agnes Frazier, of Belle Glade, FL, Elnora Ivory, of Utica, NY and Geraldine Wilson, of Lake Wales, FL; a lifelong friend and brother-in-law, George Curry, of Zellwood, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store