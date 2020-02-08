|
Ralph D. Faga 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Ralph D. Faga, 81, passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Ralph was born in Utica, on July 16, 1938, the son of the late Antonio and Assunda "Sadie" (Prumo) Faga. He was educated in local schools and attended TR Proctor High School. On July 29, 1961, Ralph was joined in marriage to the former Christine "Jackie" Gigliotti. Ralph and Jackie have shared 58 loving years of marriage. Ralph worked in the brewing room of the West End Brewing Co. from 1962-1988.
Following retirement, Ralph loved helping out his sons, Anthony, at Schuyler Tavern and Mark, at the family garage. They shared the same passion for cars and Ralph, who was a "clever cobbler", could pretty much fix anything, if he had a roll of duct tape. All kidding aside, he was very handy and built his home. He also loved to cook and presentation was always the utmost importance to him. Ralph possessed an amazing sense of humor; he loved to bust them on everyone and took no prisoners, no matter who you were, you were fair game to Ralph. A loving family man and friend, Ralph will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived his beloved wife, Jackie; his two sons, Anthony Faga and Mark Faga and Terri Velez; his daughter, Char Faga; grandchildren, Christopher and Melissa Faga and Miranda Velez; two great-grandchildren, Arietta Helen and Demetrio Joseph Faga; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Joseph St. Amant; his mother-in-law, Genevieve Gigliotti; nieces and nephews, Patrick and Doreen St. Amant and Vicki Vomer; his canine buddy, "Ben-Gee"; and also many beloved cousins, especially acknowledging, Anthony and John Ciccarelli, with whom he spent every Christmas Eve; and special friends, Pat Clemente and Sam Manino, Tom and Carol Trinco and Richard and Mel Wilk. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Ben Gigliotti; and sister-in-law, Marylyn Bohn.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020