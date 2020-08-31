1/1
Ralph D. Gorton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph D. Gorton 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Ralph D. Gorton went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020.
He was born on November 9, 1937 in Utica, NY, the son of the late David R. and Armella (Ehlinger) Gorton. On July 25, 1964, he married the love of his life Illa Duquette. They were blessed for 48 years together. She passed on July 16, 2012. Ralph was employed by Hotel Utica and retired from St. Luke's Hospital. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel M. Gorton, of California; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving him is his sister, Mary (Constantine) Vrailas and their children, George (Helena) Vrailas, Christine (Joseph) Hall and Alysia (Nathan) Mortimer and their families; sister-in-law, Fran Duquette; niece, Margaret (Robert) Koons; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a special aunt, Roberta Wagner.
A funeral service for Mr. Gorton will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Burial will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Bonnie Ferrone, Tammy Kehrli, Hoda Grahovik, Giavanna Ricardo, Elie Feratoviv and Jackie Parks for their loving and dedicated care to Ralph.
Face masks are required, social distancing will be enforced and contact tracing will be implemented.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintz Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved