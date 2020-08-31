Ralph D. Gorton 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Ralph D. Gorton went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020.
He was born on November 9, 1937 in Utica, NY, the son of the late David R. and Armella (Ehlinger) Gorton. On July 25, 1964, he married the love of his life Illa Duquette. They were blessed for 48 years together. She passed on July 16, 2012. Ralph was employed by Hotel Utica and retired from St. Luke's Hospital. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel M. Gorton, of California; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving him is his sister, Mary (Constantine) Vrailas and their children, George (Helena) Vrailas, Christine (Joseph) Hall and Alysia (Nathan) Mortimer and their families; sister-in-law, Fran Duquette; niece, Margaret (Robert) Koons; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a special aunt, Roberta Wagner.
A funeral service for Mr. Gorton will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Burial will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Bonnie Ferrone, Tammy Kehrli, Hoda Grahovik, Giavanna Ricardo, Elie Feratoviv and Jackie Parks for their loving and dedicated care to Ralph.
Face masks are required, social distancing will be enforced and contact tracing will be implemented.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
