|
|
Ralph E. Pye 1923 - 2020
LITCHFIELD - Mr. Ralph E. Pye, 96, of Maryland, New York and formerly a resident of the Mohawk Valley, passed away at the Oxford NYS Veteran's Home, where he received outstanding care, on Saturday January 11, 2020, with his devoted family at his side.
He was born on March 29, 1923, in Dolgeville, NY, the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Hays) Pye. He married Shirley I. Tibbitts on May 1, 1948, in New Hartford, a loving union of 66 years until her passing on June 3, 2014. Following high school graduation, Ralph enlisted with the military. He was a World War II Army Air Corp Combat Veteran, honorably discharged January 10, 1946, 459th Bomb Squadron. He was a member of the Schenevus VFW AM Vets, always proud of his country and all who served. He worked in vending in the Utica area and until retirement, with Canteen Vending Corp., Warwick, RI, as a mechanic.
Ralph's pride and joy was his family, supporting their interests and activities, guiding and sharing wisdom and adventures with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He especially loved singing cowboy songs to the babies. Ralph embraced life's adventures traveling with his wife on the back roads and by-ways of 49 states, Mexico and Canada. He was inspired by the beauty and awe of the land, the people and the delicious food. He loved to eat. They were also avid rock hunters, collecting many gemstones.
Ralph loved to tell stories and in one of his own favorite phrases, he was a "Humdinger".
He is survived by his beloved family: children, Dale and Frank Capristo, of MD, Charles and Diane Pye, of Colorado City, CO, Beverly and Eric Eisenacher, of Harrisburg, PA and Steven and Margaret Pye, of New Hartford; grandchildren, Frank Capristo, III, Anthony Capristo, Beth Ann Foster, Thomas Pye, Joseph Pye, Jamie Pye, Lynsie Steele, Erica Eisenacher, Karl Eisenacher, Steven Pye, II, Jessica Seraphin, Mike Piazza and Erica Piazza; ten great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nancy Burns and Eleanor Tibbitts, of New Hartford; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Everett Pye and Florence Senif.
Calling hours will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with the Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road (Town of Frankfort), Ilion, NY, with the Rev. Judith A. Thistle, officiating.
Donations may be sent to (in lieu of flowers) the Feed Our Vets, PO Box 1, New York Mills, NY 13417 feedourvets.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.eneafamily.com.
Arrangements have been carefully thought out by the family with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 894-8000.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020