|
|
Ralph Lorraine, Sr. 1933 - 2020
MARCY - Ralph Lorraine, Sr., of Marcy, NY, passed peacefully to the hand of God on April 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
He was born to the parents of the late Charles K. Lorraine and Helen (Kuhn) of Utica, NY and was the youngest of six boys. Ralph graduated from New York Mills in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was a Corporal in Communications. He attended Non-Commissioned Officer School in Ft. Carson, Co and Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica, NY.
Ralph married Nancy Kocyba and celebrated 66 loving years together. He worked for Lorraine Excavating, Revere Copper and Brass, Drop Forge and finished his career on September 18th, 1992 from General Electric where he was a Sr. Manufacturing Engineer for 36 years. He was a member of the GE ELFUN Society, the Mohawk Valley American Electroplaters Society, many GE Task Teams for Printed Circuit Boards and the Whitestown American Legion Post #1113. He presented many technical papers throughout the country as a subject matter expert on multi-layered printed circuit boards. He was also very proud of the many aerospace projects he worked on throughout his career, where his name is on the Voyager Space Probe as well as space probes that landed on the moon and Mars, not to mention the honor of being in the GE AESD Suggestion Hall of Fame Dual Membership.
He was hardworking, honest, tough but fair and always said what was on his mind. He was also kind, considerate and would help anyone with a problem. He would often joke how he was a Hollywood movie star as his name is listed in the credits of the movie Target Zero filmed at Ft. Carson. Ralph loved Syracuse football, basketball and the Buffalo Bills. He loved his family dearly and He and Nancy would never miss an opportunity to watch their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports or perform in school plays. Ralph and Nancy spent many summers camping at the St. Lawrence River, where Ralph would fish every chance he got. He will truly be missed by all.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; and four children, Ralph, Jr. and wife, Karen, of Whitesboro, NY, Robert, Sr. and wife, Debra, of Marcy, NY, Steven and wife, Kathleen, of Glastonbury, CT and Denise and husband, Michael Simon, of New York Mills, NY. He was blessed with fifteen grandchildren, Nathaniel and wife, Kimberly, Nicholaus, Melissa Robison and husband, Jason, Jonathan and wife, Carol, Robert, II and wife, Dr. Rebecca Blue, Dr. Eric and wife, Quinn, Karrie Moskal and husband, Mark, Jeff and fiancé, Brittany Green, Brent, Kevin, Alexa, Michele, Luke, Haley and Holly Simon; as well as twelve great-grandchildren with another due in June. Ralph is also survived by his brother, Donald; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Janice Cieslewitz; sister-in-law, Lillian Lorraine; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by brothers and sister-in-laws, Charles (Kathleen), Jack (Virginia), James (Betty) and Richard; sister-in-law, Paula Lorraine; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Norbert Zielonka.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of doctors, nurses and health care workers at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion that Mr. Lorraine received during his illness.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, officiated by Father Joe Salerno of Our Lady of the Rosary. A Memorial Service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date to be announced.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020