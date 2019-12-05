|
|
Ralph S. Paladino, Retired UPD 1947 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Ralph S. Paladino, Retired UPD, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with his loving family at his side.
Born in Utica, on August 29, 1947, Ralph was a son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Lopriore) Paladino. He was raised and educated locally and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School, Class of 1966. He continued his education at Herkimer County Community College and SUNY Empire State College, where he received a Bachelor Degree in Business, Government and Economics.
Ralph was appointed to the Utica Police Department in 1969. At one time, he served the department as an accident investigator and later aspired to Crime/Prevention Public Relations Officer. Ralph was the first officer appointed to this position. During his career, he instituted many Child Abuse Programs, best known for the "McGruff The Crime Dog" program. He retired in 1989, after over 20 years of public service.
On August 21, 1971, Ralph was wed to the former Rosemarie DePetrocellis. Their marriage was blessed with over 48 years of mutual love and admiration.
At one time, he played the snare drum with the "Magnificent Yankees Drum and Bugle Corps". He was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church and a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society.
Surviving are his beloved wife and best friend, Rosemarie; a daughter, Sabrina Paladino; and a son, Joseph Paladino, both of Utica; four grandchildren, Marleigh, Mikayla and Madison Scialdone and Nicholas Paladino; a brother and sister-in-law, Salvatore, Jr. and Theresa Paladino, of Clinton; a niece, several nephews and cousins, including, Joseph Salerno, Ann Marie Taylor, Michael Taylor, Patrick and Marie Taylor and Robert and Michelle Taylor; his in-laws, Lucille and Darrel Raville, of Malone, NY and Ralph and Sue DePetrocellis, of Kenmore, NY; and also many special friends who were like family to Ralph, including, Ben and Mary Farda, Charles Perrotta and Mickey Maunz. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Deanna Scialdone, in 2014.
In keeping with Ralph's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Saturday morning, at 10:00, at St. Anthony of Padua and St. Agnes Church. The family will be receiving visitors at the conclusion of services. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc. Utica, NY.
To view Ralph's online memorial please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019