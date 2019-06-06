|
Ramah L. "Art" Flihan 1938 - 2019
President and CEO of N.J. Flihan & Co., Inc.
WHITESBORO - Mr. Ramah L. "Art" Flihan, age 80, went home to the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019 as he passed away in the comfort of his home with his family by his side.
Born in Utica on August 2, 1938, Ramah was the son of the late Nasser J. and Wadeha (Hobaica) Flihan. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1956. On August 20, 1960 he married the former Patricia "Pat" Mathews with whom he shared devotion, love, and laughter for nearly 59 years. They were of one heart and one mind.
Art was the President and CEO of the iconic N.J. Flihan & Co., Inc. Restaurant Equipment Supply firm located at 703 Bleecker Street which he operated with his son, David Flihan, and was established by his father, Nasser in 1920. Now in its 4th generation, next year the business will celebrate its 100th year! Art took a genuine interest in every patron and was the epitome of customer service. His business ethics were fair and sincere. He will be remembered as friendly and outgoing coupled with a unique sense of humor and delivery. He would smile when he made you laugh. He was a soft soul, and his generosity and gracious ways were known to many and touched countless hearts. He was a good, humble man blessed with stoic virtues that were seen during his illness; he was never one to complain.
Art was proud of his children and he prayed for them every day. He actively supported his sons' sporting events and he was thankful to see their achievements as they matured and were blessed with their own children. He opened his heart to his daughters-in-law and thought of them as his own daughters. His grandchildren meant the world to him, and he engaged with each of them in his own special way. They appreciated his wisdom, friendship, and advice, and were impressed with his wit. Although his life was enriched with these cherished relationships, it was always his wife Pat who he adored.
His business life was a priority and he dedicated his all, but there were a few things that he took time out to do: He enjoyed sitting on the porch at his camp at Inlet; he started each morning completing the word jumble with his coffee; and took pleasure in dining out.
He was a true believer and held his Catholic upbringing close to his heart and home. Blessed Sacrament was his family's parish where he was very active with the annual bazaars and parish functions. They later joined the combined Church of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Art is survived by his beloved wife, Pat; his sons and daughters-in-law, James N. and Gina Flihan, Dr. Donald A. and Peri Flihan, and David M. and Denise Flihan; grandchildren, Jimmy II and Sidney Flihan, Freddy Flihan and fiancée Tiffany, Brandon Anthony Flihan; Gabrielle Flihan, David Flihan II; and Jenna Flihan; and his great-grandson, Tyson James Flihan. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Additionally, he leaves his in-laws, Daniel A. Salvo, and Linda Flihan; and a multitude of lifetime friends, as well as a group of good friends who met each morning at Caruso's Pastry Shoppe. He was predeceased by his sisters, Julia L. "Julie" Flihan, and Lamya Salvo; his brother, Joseph N. Flihan, and his first wife Judith Manion Flihan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Helen Mathews; and sister-in-law, Kathleen DellaRocca.
His loved ones are grateful to Dr. Alicia DeTraglia, Dr. Anthony Lawrence, Dr. Fred Talarico, Sheila and the staff at the Radiation and Chemotherapy Departments at MVHS Faxton Campus and Tony Zumpano/EMT/Utica Fire Department. All were instrumental in providing Art with the best medical care possible. A special thank you to his grandson David for always accompanying him to all of his treatments, medical appointments, and for being his "right hand man".
The family will honor and commemorate Art's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday morning (today) at 11:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Memorial donations may be directed to online at https://www.stjude.org. Envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
