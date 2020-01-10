|
|
Randa D. Aiken 1960 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Randa D. Aiken, 59, of Utica, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, with her loving family by her side.
Randa was born in New Hartford, on November 6, 1960, the daughter of William and Ruth (Murphy) Taurisano. She was raised and educated in Utica, was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Utica School of Commerce. Randa proudly served in the US Marine Corp. On July 23, 1994, Randa was united in marriage with Mark A. Aiken. At one time, Randa was employed as an LPN with Sitrin Healthcare, New Hartford and also the Eastern Star Home, Oriskany. She will be remembered for her dynamic work ethic, who was always ready to put in extra work hours when necessary.
Mrs. Aiken is survived by her loving husband, Mark; two daughters, Diana Aiken and Terri Zeleski; four cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, C.J., Haley and Ava; her mother, Ruth Taurisano; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Kim and Mario Trozzi and Beverly; her in-laws, Cheryl and Jon Schultz, Paul Aiken and Mary Rodriguez and Andyjohn Timperlake; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, William.
Visitation for family and friends is on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a Memorial Service at the conclusion of visitation. Her burial, in Crown Hill Memorial Park, Kirkland, will be held at the convenience of her family.
Those wishing to make a donation in Randa's name, please consider the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020