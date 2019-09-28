|
|
Randi L. "Gigi" (Zammiello) Giruzzi 1947 - 2019
N. UTICA - Randi L. "Gigi" (Zammiello) Giruzzi, age 72, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on July 23, 1947, Randi was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Jayne (Hammill) Zammiello. She was raised and educated locally. At one time, she was married to Joseph D. Giruzzi and to that relationship came the blessing of three children.
Randi was associated with the operation of the Giruzzi family business. A mainstay vocation in her life was being a hospitable waitress at numerous well-known and prominent restaurants in the Utica area. She owned and operated the business, "Critter Sitters" with Dottie Burns, Critter Sitters was one of the original business models in the area that provided pet sitting and pet daycare for animals in the comfort of their own homes.
Her unique mannerisms defined her personality. Randi was a humorous woman who found happiness in her own sense of humor, levity, and laughter. She had a frequently used term of endearment for friends and family, which was known to many! Randi was a true "animal whisperer" which extended to all God's creatures. It was often said by her family that her home was like "Wild Kingdom". Her beloved pets included many dogs and cats, many strays and rescues, and a baby Black Angus Bull.
Randi loved to read mysteries and true crime novels. Halloween was her favorite fall holiday highlighted by hayrides, and chair lift rides at McCauley Mountain, always with her grandchildren at her side to see the fall foliage. One of her greatest joys and accomplishments was being grandma "Gigi". She never missed a sporting event, loved spending time watching Lifetime Movies with them, and just relaxing on the porch taking in the outdoors. Her life's happiness was spending time with her family.
Randi is survived by her son, Joseph D. Giruzzi, Jr.; her daughter and best friend, Julie Giruzzi-Mosca and her son-in-law Joseph Mosca; the cherished memory of her son Ronnie K. Giruzzi, the "Golden Boy" who preceded her on March 29, 2010; her grandchildren, Brianna Giruzzi and her mother Angela, Jena Giruzzi; Joey Mosca and Angelo Mosca; and her former husband, Joe Giruzzi. She also leaves her siblings and their loves, Tammy Zammiello and Lisa Daley, Louis L. "Louie" Zammiello, and Kenneth Jr. and Barbara Zammiello; aunt and best friend, Marcia Retschle, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, and cousins; in-laws, Fran "Beef" Giruzzi, Jimmy and Denise Giruzzi, Mark Giruzzi, Cynthia Giruzzi and Jim Cahill, Maryrose Giruzzi-Green and her husband Daryl, and Adele Reilly; her dear and long-time friend Dottie Burns, and Elizabeth "Goomy" Zaza, Nancy Darling, Geraldine Paciello, her high school friends who never lost touch; and her grand dogs, Moose and Tucker Mosca, Chocolate Labs that she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her sisters-in-law, Suzanne Zammiello, Judy Giruzzi, Betty Giruzzi, and Joanne Reilly; brothers-in-law, Michael Lentricchia, Dennis Reilly, and James Reilly.
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff at the St. Luke's Home who met Randi's needs and went above and beyond to make her comfortable; and Sandra and Mario Portillo, special people whose compassion was a great comfort.
The family honored and commemorated Randi's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in honor of Randi's love of animals may make a donation to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society online at https://stevens-swan.org. Envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience ofthe family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019