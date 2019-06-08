|
|
Randolf Joseph "Randy" Czerw 1954 - 2019
ST. LOUIS, MO - Randolf Joseph "Randy" Czerw, age 65, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Utica, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with his family by his side, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Born on April 12, 1954, in Utica, a son of the late Raymond and Helen (Swienton) Czerw, he was educated in local schools, having graduated from Notre Dame High School. Randy was employed by the New York Railroad, as well as being a self-employed handyman and caretaker for several prominent families in the St. Louis area.
Randy is survived by his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Philip Morrissette, of Cary, NC, and Carole and the late Dominick Fruci, of Raleigh Durham, NC; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Jane Czerw, of W. Palm Beach, FL, and Major General (Ret.) Russell and Michelle Czerw, of San Antonio, TX; two sons, Richard Czerw, of Charlotte, NC, and Ryan Griffiths, of Reno NV; and one daughter, Lindsay Leuthauser, of St. Louis, MO. He leaves several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Our entire family is so very grateful for the tremendous care and loving attitude Randy received at the CVR unit at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Committal funeral services will be held at a later date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Whitesboro, and will be announced at that time.
The family would be honored if donations were made to the in Randy's name.
Online sympathy
www.scalaroefaro.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019