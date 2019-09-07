|
|
Randolf Joseph "Randy" Czerw 1954 - 2019
ST. LOUIS, MO - Randolf Joseph "Randy" Czerw, age 65, of St. Louis, MO and formerly of Utica, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with his family by his side, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Born on April 12, 1954, in Utica, a son of the late Raymond and Helen (Swienton) Czerw, he was educated in local schools having graduated from Notre Dame High School. Randy was employed by CONRAIL, as well as being a self-employed handyman and caretaker for several prominent families in the St. Louis area.
Randy is survived by his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Philip Morrissette, of Cary, NC and Carole and the late Dominick Fruci, of Raleigh Durham, NC; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Jane Czerw, of W. Palm Beach, FL and Major General (Ret.) Russell and Michelle Czerw, of San Antonio, TX; two sons, Richard Czerw, of Charlotte, NC and Ryan Griffiths, of Reno, NV; and one daughter, Lindsay Leuthauser, of St. Louis, MO. He leaves several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Our entire family is so very grateful for the tremendous care and loving attitude that Randy received at the CVR Unit at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Committal Services on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Wood Rd., Whitesboro. If inclement weather, services will be held next door in the Chapel at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. After cemetery services, the family wishes to invite all in attendance to Tavolo's Restaurant, 131 N. Genesee St., Utica, for a reception.
The family would be honored if donations were made to the in Randy's name.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019