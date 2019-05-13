|
|
Randy G. Baker 1957 - 2019
TABERG - Randy G. Baker, 62, of Taberg, NY, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
He was born on May 4, 1957 in Rome, NY, a son of Ervin and Thelma Paige Baker. Randy graduated from Westmoreland High School and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. He was employed by Auburn Trucking as a truck driver. Randy loved drag racing and was especially passionate about any type of car, especially race cars and show cars. He enjoyed fishing, four wheeling and hunting and was a member of the Tappet Twirlers.
Randy is survived by one son, Gage Baker, Louisiana; three brothers, Brian Baker, Tupper Lake, NY, Kevin and Talia Baker, West Leyden, NY and Michael Perfetti, Rome, NY; longtime companion, Edie Fera, Taberg, NY; three nephews, Brian, Jr., Craig and Damian; three great-nephews; Owen, Tylan and Braiten; and lifelong special friend, Joe Bator, McConnellsville, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Ervin and Thelma Paige Baker.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Interment in Maple Hill Cemetery, Taberg, NY. Calling hours will be held, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from the funeral home, 109 Main Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
You may send a message of condolence at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2019