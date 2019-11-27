|
Raouf A. Kodsy, MD 1955 - 2019
CLINTON - Dr. Raouf A. Kodsy, 63, passed away at his home on November 25, 2019, with his wife, Martha, by his side.
Dr. Kodsy was born in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19, 1955, to Georgette Doumarr and the late Abdallah Kodsy. A dutiful son, Raouf attended medical school, per his father's request, at Ain Shams University. He later entered the Egyptian Military, as an officer and was trained as a sniper. He was gifted with perfect aim, in spite of being left handed and wearing eye glasses. He later immigrated to the United States and completed a Family Practice Residency at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, NY and a Geriatric Fellowship at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. While at St. Elizabeth's, he met and married his wife, Martha Millett and settled in Clinton, NY. They were married for 24 years and together they have three beautiful children, Olivia, 22, Nicholas, 19 and Michael, 17.
Raouf, along with his Nurse Practitioner, Susan Jackson, have a practice in Utica, NY. He was loved by so many of his patients. Throughout the years, he served as Medical Director of many skilled nursing facilities. Dr. Kodsy was presently Medical Director at Eastern Star Healthcare, where he believed care was second to none. He has held that position since 1999.
In addition to his wife, Martha and children, Dr. Kodsy is survived by his mother; sister, Gigi Kodsy and brother-in-law, Nicholas Abdouche; niece, Sandy Abdouche Domingo and husband, Christopher; and great-nephew, Nicholas Domingo and great-niece, Abigail Domingo; niece, Sally McNally and husband, Shawn, all of Houston, TX; his brother, Tewfik Kodsy, of Clinton, NY and his children, Natalie Kodsy, of Virginia and Paul Kodsy, of Connecticut. Dr. Kodsy also leaves his mother-in-law, Bernadette Millett, of New Hartford, NY; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Matthew and Maria Millett, of NJ, Elizabeth and John Yesford, of VA and Robert and Gladys, Millett, of FL; nieces and nephews, Alexandria and Nicholas Millett and John and Meghan Yesford.
The family wants to express gratitude to Dr. Scott Brehaut who was not only a caring doctor, but a wonderful friend, Dr. Kodsy's dedicated Nurse Practitioner, Susan Jackson and office nurse, Billie, medical assistant, Erin, family friends, Louis Aiello, Varinya Shepherd, Colleen Lagasse; Linley Bingham and Mathew Fredericks, who went above and beyond to support their son Mikey. Special mention to family members, Matthew and Maria Millett, Beth Yesford and Gigi and Nicholas Abdouche, for all of the love and support which they have provided during these emotional times.
Please consider memorial donations to The Kelberman Center, 2608 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502, in Dr. Kodsy's honor.
There are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited and welcome to attend his Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 30th, at St. Patrick & St. Anthony Parish, 3372 Oneida St., Chadwicks, NY.
