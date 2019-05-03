The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Raymond A. Rueger Jr.

Raymond A. Rueger Jr. Obituary
Raymond A. Rueger, Jr. 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Raymond A. Rueger, Jr., 91, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
He was born on November 29, 1927, in Utica, the son of Raymond and Gertrude (Schindler) Rueger, Sr. and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Ray proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. On July 16, 1949, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Szwet in Holy Trinity Church and shared a blessed union of 63 years, until her passing on August 3, 2012. Ray was employed with Bendix Corp. as a foreman for over 40 years, until his retirement in 1990.
Surviving are his daughter, Sharon (Robert Trzcinski) Burdick, Whitestown; son, Randy Rueger, Utica; grandchildren, Cherie (Todd) Lewis, Yorkville, Tyler Rueger, FL and Briana Rueger, NH; great-granddaughters, Monica Lewis and Hollyn Fisher and great-great granddaughter, Amber Lumbrazo.
Raymond's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, especially the Cedar Unit for all their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Sunday, from 2-3 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation, at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2019
