Raymond F. Coyne 1965 - 2019

HERKIMER - Mr. Raymond F. Coyne, 53, of Herkimer, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Raymond was born in Utica, on July 30, 1965, the son of Sharon (Gossin) Coyne Smith and the late Charles F. Coyne, Sr. He was raised in Utica, was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and attended MVCC. For many years, Ray was a chef for various restaurants in Herkimer and the surrounding area. He enjoyed music, playing the drums, cooking and was a huge NY Yankees and San Francisco 49ers fan. He was of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Coyne is survived by two daughters, Nicole Sheridan, of VA and Kaleigh Coyne, of Frankfort; his devoted mother, Sharon Smith, of New Hartford; five grandchildren, Gianna, Julianna, Lilyanna, Joshua and Arianna; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Steve Coyne, of Herkimer and Brian and Adriana Coyne, of Westmoreland; three nieces, Samantha, Chelsea and Sabrina; and a nephew, Matthew. He was predeceased by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents and a brother, Charles Coyne, Jr., in 2001.

Mr. Coyne's funeral will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, 422 Tilden Ave., Utica, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Utica. Calling hours for family and friends are Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Those wishing to make a donation in Ray's memory, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica NY 13501. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Mr. Coyne's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors at Bassett Health Care in Cooperstown, especially Dr. A. Patel, Dr. L. Oceguera and Dr. Carol Beechy, for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to Ray.

Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2019