Raymond F. Deitz 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Raymond F. Deitz, 89, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on December 24, 1930, in Utica, the son of Herman "Joe" and Nettie (Roberts) Deitz and graduated from Utica Free Academy. After graduation, Ray was drafted into the US Army and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. On May 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Wilson in Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica and shared a blessed union of 56 years, until her passing on November 19, 2007. Ray was employed with NY Telephone Company as an installer/repairman for 37 years and made generations of friends with coworkers who became family and ultimately retired in 1994. He was a member of St. Paul's Church.
Ray was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and made his family his life and especially took pride in taking care of his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and grew the most wonderful tomatoes. With his wife by his side, they traveled to Europe together and would be known to move the furniture in the living room to share a ballroom dance together. From a young age, Ray enjoyed bowling, especially at Sunset Bowling Alley, where he was once employed as a pin setter.
Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Kennish, Sherrill and Cathleen (Vincent) Conley, Sauquoit; sons, Michael Deitz, Whitesboro and Dr. David Deitz, Wexford, PA; grandchildren, Emily (Matthew) Bonn, Mary Bailey, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Shannon and Siobhan Conley and Alex and Gabby and Declan Deitz; great-grandchildren, Raymond and James Bonn and Grant Bailey; brother, Daryle (Eileen) Deitz; the Dunkin Donuts Gang; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ronnie "Buddy" and Philip Deitz.
Ray's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of both St. Elizabeth Medical Center's Emergency Room and Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare ICU and 6th floor for all their wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m., from St. Paul's Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m., from Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Masks must be worn and proper social distancing followed.
Remembrances in Ray's name may be made to the American Heart Association
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
