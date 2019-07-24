|
Raymond H. Williams 1942 - 2019
CHADWICKS - Raymond H. Williams, 76, passed away on July 22, 2019 at the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born on October 12, 1942, in Utica, a son of the late John O. and Eileen Linder Williams.
Ray was a 1960 graduate of Chadwicks High School and went on to earn his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University.
He joined his father in the operation of Williams Tool Inc., in Chadwicks and built it up to the respected business that it is today. Ray was very passionate about the family business and its valued employees during all the years he was there, eventually retiring as C.E.O.
He was an avid RC modeler and was an active member in both the Brevard County IRKS, (Indian River Kontrol Society) and the Moonport Modelers of Titusville, FL.
Ray was also an accomplished F3A Pattern Pilot, having competed in both the Sportsman and Intermediate divisions. He was a respected mentor and friend to others in the club.
An excellent machinist, Ray built and ran the only Gnome Rotary WWI engine, which now resides in the Modelers Museum in Anaheim, CA.
He also had a deep love for the beauty of the Adirondacks where he spent much of his time hiking, canoeing and sampling the offerings of the local restaurants.
Ray is survived by his dear and longtime friend, Doreen Jadwick; his sisters, Alice Browar, Roberta Ann and Larrid Henderson and Cheryl and Tim Andreasen; his brothers, Gerald and Lorraine Williams, John and Sharon Williams and Gordon Williams; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Franklin and Paul Williams; and his brother in law, Borys "Bob" Browar.
Calling hours will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5-7, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 10:30, at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church in Chadwicks. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Please consider donations in Ray's name to Hospice and Palliative Care, (www.hospicecareinc.org), 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Ray's family would like to thank the caring nurses on Clark North at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their help; Dr. Atul Butala and Dr. Lawrence Gilbert, for their compassionate medical care; Father Hapanowicz, for his spiritual guidance; Father Abe Esper, for his prayers and friendship; and Neil Greer, for his friendship and invaluable support throughout Ray's illness.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 24 to July 25, 2019